Senate District 23 has two clear choices in the upcoming election. On one hand, there is Eric Barlow, who has provided strong leadership for Campbell County in the House of Representatives, rising to the highest level of leadership as Speaker of the House proving his effectiveness as a legislator and earning the respect and confidence of his peers. Eric was recently named Legislator of the Year by the Wyoming Business Alliance, a very distinctive honor and recognition of his legislative leadership.
His opponent, Patricia Junek, failed to meet the filing deadline, the first requirement of filing for office in the primary and then mounted a write-in campaign. After being rejected by the voters in the primary, and not willing to accept the will of the people, she then switched her party allegiance from being a Republican to being an Independent to run again in the general election. These failures to understand process and voter’s will should give Campbell County voters hesitation in considering her a serious candidate for this very important Senate seat.
Eric is a legislator with a proven track record and character. That he is not a slave to a dictated agenda is a plus.
Eric is a proven legislative leader. We need his experience and understanding of the issues. That he is not a slave to a party line is a plus. We need legislators who can think for themselves.
