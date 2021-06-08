I read an article about the new Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Gov. Gordon nuclear power plant plans and as a past U.S. Navy qualified nuclear reactor operator, I found it interesting.
I found it disturbing with the numerous word-salad manipulations this system seems to be using to sell the idea. TerraPower, using terra/earth as a connection to marketing of Natrium (natural or nature) as examples. These names start toward green politically correct terms and away from truth.
