Could hotels be commandeered by the government and used as temporary hospitals. They could be used strictly for coronavirus victims, leaving regular hospitals to continue treating the normal flow of patients.
The big problem would be staffing. If you used a combination of professionals overseeing lay people, it might work and as the crisis worsens and the lay people gain experience, they could take over supervising other lay people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.