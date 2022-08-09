I just received one of those expensive full color campaign flyers in the mail today and am shocked at the hatefulness and tone of it. Has Ogden Driskill resorted to bringing Washington D. C. politics to Wyoming? Is the rumor true that Liz Cheney’s war chest is funding Ogden?
I urge all voters in Wyoming to vote and if you are dissatisfied with government overreach, high taxes, even higher inflation and ever decreasing freedoms, please check out the candidates on line for voting records. Do not rely on those mailers or the words you have heard at candidate forums. They all claim to be conservative and Christian. Do not believe it. Some really are more conservative and honest and you need to figure out who they are and vote for them. Everyone wants term limits. Okay then vote them out. Term limits already exist in the hands of the voters. Vote for the new guy running who probably does not have the funding the good ole boys have, not the incumbent that has been in office more than two times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.