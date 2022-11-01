The 1% Sales Tax is important to our community. The tax supports local infrastructure projects based upon the input of local citizens on a public survey. Since 2019, the 1% tax has supported the purchase of $6.6 million of firefighting equipment. The tax also supports the police department in their public safety efforts. In addition, the tax supports street maintenance, water and sewer infrastructure, electric power and fiber internet. These key projects, and many others, enhance the quality of living in Gillette, making sure our streets are safe, well maintained and our utilities are reliable. Much of the vitality of our community is tied to the Optional 1% Sales Tax. We encourage you to support the tax in the next general election.
Diana Enzi and Joanne Tweedy
