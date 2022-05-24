Memorial Day, a day we remember for those whom have passed in all circumstances. We, from the 1950s especially remember and respect those whom have taught us simply how to be another American, parent, and citizen, just our job I guess.., but we learned it. Dad fought in WWII, he never had to kick my ass, or any of my five brothers, nor three sisters, all he had to do was look at you sideways. Giant cowboys and Sheriff’s can do that to you, and thank goodness they did.
The graves of my mom and dad always haunt me as I seldom get back to see them like I want to at the wonderful end of May. We are all so scattered it seems. Flowers are placed and condolences are noted duly in the minds of those who care, including me. This year, however, “I shall return.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.