Re-electing Mitch Damsky is the same as getting rid of law enforcement in Campbell County.
What is the point of arresting anyone when you have a county attorney who will not prosecute them? Are our tax dollars being spent to fund law enforcement? Lives are being risked getting violent and drug addicted people off the streets. Only for the man who is supposed to bring these people to justice to dismiss the case.
