I am so happy with Jillian Balow! I’m happy she’s letting everyone know that critical race theory is Marxist and teaches hate. I’ve only read terrible things about it.
It’s an effort to divide and conquer Americans by “race” aimed at stirring up as much racial hatred, resentment, division and conflict as possible. It will even teach children to hate their parents.
