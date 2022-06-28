Scott Matheny has been a great supporter of Campbell County children throughout his career in law enforcement. As a sheriffs officer, he started the DARE program in 1988. It has expanded over the years into the junior highs, the high schools and the Christian schools as well. He also built the DARE role model program!
Scott and his team have attended Mallo Camp every year, both instructing and playing with the kids. He has been part of the team that developed school crisis drills and he works tirelessly to keep our schools and kids safe! He has been a major supporter of keeping School Resource Officers in schools! The level of cooperation between the school district and the sheriff’s department is unmatched by any community both inside or outside Wyoming. Scott has done an incredible job as sheriff! Please support Sheriff Matheny as he continues to support our schools and kids!
