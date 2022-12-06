I commend the Campbell County Library Board for doing the right thing in cutting ties with the American Library Association (ALA). The ALA is an agenda driven group, which among other things, pushes pornographic material on young, impressionable children incapable of evaluating the obscene and harmful material. Part of being an adult is to protect the innocent, which is what the Library Board did. They did their job. Permitting all kinds of books in the library, without proper vetting to prevent harm, is irresponsible even though it may be perceived as censorship. This is not censorship; it is acting responsibly and thoughtfully to protect the vulnerable.
