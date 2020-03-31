I get a huge kick out of the ones who write in, blaming President Trump for the empty toilet paper bins at Walmart and such.
Now I shall be shallow and dimwitted and dim, pretending I am as stupid as these folks have been, if it quite makes you all feel better. But you already know the truth is still coming, and as usual, your liberal dumps are still dumbing the IQs of the USA because we are starting to figure out how the deep state delays.
