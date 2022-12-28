The controversy at the library started 18 months ago over sexually explicit books for children, gay pride month and a transgender person performing a magic show for our children. When a group of citizens heard about the magic show we formed a peaceful protest at the library. A few days after the protest there was a meeting at Pizza Carrello with 40 people from the LGBT community.
The following night a local church was vandalized. The next week the perpetrator met with the pastor of the vandalized church and was shocked to find out the church had nothing to do with the protest.
Vomhof... As soon as that name appears, we in Gillette, have learned to expect unruly behavior, and an attitude that someone is out to get us. You and your group tries to look like concerned citizens, working and praying for the underdog with righteous intent to protect a wholesome way of life. You attend meetings and believe that if you disrupt and yell louder than everyone else, that you will get your way. You mentioned that you sought direction from Mass Resistance, which is labeled as a "hate group" by Wikipedia. That kind of help and coaching, we don't need in Gillette.
Seems like a very well thought out letter. I don't understand or think your criticism is warranted. Also, if Wikipedia is the standard for research, god help us all.
I liken this 18 month library fiasco to my two boys fighting over a toy. Maybe it's just time to shut it down and take the toy (library) away until both groups can learn to share (compromise).
