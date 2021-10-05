Things took an unexpected turn at the library Monday afternoon!
County Commissioner, Del Shelstad showed his true colors at the Library Board meeting when he told a joint meeting with the County Commissioners and an audience of about 40-50 people that he has no problem pulling the library’s funding and closing the doors. This was after he told Library Director Terri Leslie not to come to the commissioners looking for more money to pay for overtime or to hire extra help to remediate the avalanche of book challenges that the Christian Taliban of Gillette has piled on the library staff.
