You stated in the Sunday article that Gillette started dumping garbage at the “South Landfill” in the 1950s. That is incorrect. The City Dump was moved to that location in December 1942 (according to an article in the Dec. 17, 1942, edition of the News-Record) on land that had recently been purchased from S.D. Perry (an early day newspaper publisher in Gillette).
At that time, the new dump was approximately 2 miles from the then City Hall, putting it well out of town. The old City Dump had been on the hill south of City Park (the present location of the Saunders Subdivision).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.