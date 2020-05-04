This letter concerns all our elected officials, but particularly our County Sheriff, and their choice to pander to this attack on our civil Liberties. They cited a local business, the office for opening for outside customers, and per undersheriff Quentin Reynolds, claimed they had to do uphold their "oaths". Well, with all due respect, they are actually violating their oath of office by doing so. These Draconian rules-and thats exactly what they are, are unconstitutional, and harmful both to the economy as a whole, but to small businesses especially. They were not put in place by our state government, but by our governor and department of health-neither of which, hold the power to create law.
So by enforcing these unconstitutional "laws" you are violating your oath to uphold the constitution and protect the citizens of this county, of which you are supposed to protect-not just from criminals, but from tyranny as well. That is your Job, that is your oath. Your oath is to follow state statute, only when it is a constitutional law put in place the way it was meant to be. So I ask you respectfully Scott Matheny, to join many other sheriffs across the country, and uphold your oath, and refuse to enforce these laws, and tear up that citation you unfairly placed upon a upstanding place of business.
