After doing a little research, I would like to clarify some of the “CONSERVATIVE” flyers being mailed and or sent with the newspaper or pop ups online.
Western Conservative PAC is led by Colorado based lobbyist John Karakoulakis. He has been supporting some Wyoming state candidates and smearing the opponents without the candidates consent or knowledge. Why is a Colorado based lobbyist organization meddling in our state races? Please read the fine print on where this information is coming from.
