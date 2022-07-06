When I Pastored, The Westside Baptist Church, and lived in Gillette, Wyoming, for 10 years (1993-2003), I guess I got spoiled about how the 4th of July OUGHT TO BE CELEBRATED by any and all proud, American communities. While I am sure there are other communities out there, I haven’t seen any that could hold a candle to the feelings of patriotism I felt while serving in Gillette, WY, especially over the 4th of July.
One day, I will return to Gillette, WY, for a visit to see old friends and remember old times. I only hope and pray it will be over the 4th of July weekend. I hate being disappointed year after year after year. May God Bless America and Gillette, WY.
