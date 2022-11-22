Merry Christmas Gillette! I just want to remind everyone just how lucky we are to live where we live and being able to shop at our local businesses. I recently had the good fortune to interact with Troy and his staff at the UPS Store in Camel Plaza. What a wonderful, helpful, knowledgeable and accommodating group of folks! They definitely go the “extra mile” to assist however they can in making your visit inside their offices a pleasant and successful event. We are so lucky to have them here — thanks from the bottom of my heart, Troy and Ruth! I will never forget the kindness rendered me.
I also want to take a moment to thank the State Highway Department for the outstanding job of mowing our right-of-ways on Hwy. 51. I have lived at my location for 34 years and have never witnessed the excellent job performed this year as compared to all the previous years. Simply outstanding and job well done guys ... and my understanding is that they are understaffed ... so thank you each and every one of you. You are so appreciated for taking care of our roads, and all of us, throughout the year.
