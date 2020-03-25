A few years back Gillette was faced with massive coal mine layoffs, a lot of people lost their jobs, homes were abandoned, families just up and left, it was a sad time.
While this happened, this community banded together to raise money, donate food, help out any way we could. #Gillette Strong was born! It was EVERYWHERE, business windows, bumper stickers, everywhere. A few summers ago a tornado took its toll here, major damage, families were devastated. But again we pulled together and found our backbone and helped any way we could! #Gillette Strong.
