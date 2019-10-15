In response to Rep. Liz Cheney’s talking points about President Donald Trump deserting the Kurds.
She said: “I also want to say that the impeachment proceedings that are going on and what the Democrats are doing themselves to try to weaken this president is part of this. It was not an accident that the Turks chose this moment to roll across the border. And I think the Democrats have got to pay very careful attention to the damage that they’re doing with the impeachment proceedings.”
