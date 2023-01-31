If you use the library you need to be concerned about what is going on with the current board. Denying library staff access to resources for education and development will eventually lead to a staff that no longer cares how the library is run. We currently have a very dedicated staff that has suffered verbal abuse and harassment that no employee should be subjected to. Yet they continue to do the job they spent years training for in an ALA accredited college.
Why is the ALA so important to libraries? The ALA has been around since 1876, through Republican and Democratic administrations. The purpose of the association is to make sure EVERYONE has the right to read what they want, to learn about everything, and to think for themselves. There is no socialist agenda as Pastor Ed Sisti believes.
