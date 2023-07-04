The cool weather and abundant rain may allow us to celebrate this year on the Fourth of July by firing off boatloads of black powder connected to fuses and different pyrotechnics resulting in awe-inspiring “booms” and sparks in the night sky, and so it should be. Folks who celebrate our liberty from English Kings are the BEST in my book, it’s called “freedom,” and Gillette is one of the greatest bastions of freedom in America today. I thank each and every one who engages, from little folks with “punk,” and a spark in their eye, to great moms and dads with the grill fired up and bags of fireworks in reserve to light up our Fourth of July sky. It is an American tradition and always should be. Our America, with our freedoms, is the envy of the world, and once again — should be.

