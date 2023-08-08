The Campbell County Library Board and the County Commissioners are slowly, but surely, dismantling our public library. They tried to force Terri Lesley to violate the First Amendment by moving books, which were “sexually explicit.” Again I ask by whose standards are they “sexually explicit?” Terri Lesley was given no list of books by the board, she was just supposed to decide on her own which books which should be moved, which was a clear violation of the First Amendment, free speech. Since Terri Lesley refused to subject herself to the threat of a First Amendment violation, and a lawsuit, she was terminated. (The Commissioners just spent $200,000 of our tax dollars fighting the horse racing lawsuit, which they lost, and now have settled with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000, and still need to come to a settlement agreement with Wyoming Downs! That is more than $1 million of our tax dollars.)

