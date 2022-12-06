Something I find very disturbing in our community is how the school district can report that a child is being neglected or abused and DFS will look into it immediately, but when an every day citizen of our community reports abuse of their child from an ex- or something, they will look into it and it may take days, even weeks. Why is that a thing? Why does it take a position of power to make an abuse or neglect response important?
Also why are we allowing illegal immigrants to just live in our community with their girlfriends and get food stamps, Section 8, get to see their children as they please, but a natural born citizen of this community can’t get Section 8, makes too much and can’t see his child without going through the courts because the mother is allowed to do as she pleases with said child. The system is very broken, it’s sad that money and power rule a child’s rights. It’s disgusting.
