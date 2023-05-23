Citizens of Gillette — you should recognize the fact that the ordinance regarding malicious speech before the City Council helps show potential out-of-town homeowners, job applicants and observers that our community accepts all people. Why would our community strive to drive diversity and hate?! Go forward! Being loving and kind means accepting others. In the past our community has treated all so well! Stop judging and just love!

jill

Why is diversity desirable? I prefer a cohesive society that's not constantly arguing over pointless items like "does a man exist?" "what is a woman?" etc, which this "diversity" seems to excel at...

