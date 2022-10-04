Here’s my perspective regarding the Star-Tribune article in the Sept. 24 News Record, “Lawyers denounce ‘rigged’ claims,” referring to Harriet Hageman saying that the 2020 election was “rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get re-elected.” Forty-one Wyoming lawyers denounced what she said. Really!
A large number of politicians are lawyers and they should know better than anyone that citizens of this country have the right to express their opinion on any matter without fear of government or any other citizen. Hopefully she will not bow down to these “higher than thee” Wyoming lawyers.
Well Chris, it has been proved differently over and over and over and over. Some people will never believe this sad to say.
"I personally believe, based on zero evidence to the contrary, that the 2020 election was manipulated."
Please make it stop.
