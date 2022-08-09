I would like to attempt replying to Ms. Eddy’s question about who would vote for congresswoman Cheney. Anyone that watched helplessly while an armed mob stormed the Capitol building and waving the American flag as they killed police officers. And you think that is normal?
Don’t you believe in the rule of law? Does any Republican have integrity? Do you recognize a court’s decision or an act of congress? If you proclaim “The Big Steal” or claim that the 2020 election was stolen, then let’s see some evidence. Without evidence what you are saying is just Trumpublican babble. Liz Cheney has integrity, knowledge and courage. I do not think that Wyoming could find better representation.
