Hitting an animal while driving can be traumatic and expensive. Last January, I hit a mule deer and totaled my car. The animal did not survive, however, I was glad no one else was hurt. In the end, I had to tow my vehicle, rent a hotel room, and rent a car for a month.
On average, 6,000 big game animals die each year from collisions with vehicles on Wyoming’s roadways, resulting in $20-23 million in wildlife costs and $24-29 million in personal injury costs. To help keep drivers and animals safe, the Wyoming Wildlife Conservation license plate was introduced in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.