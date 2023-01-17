At the last Campbell County Public Library Board meeting, there was a motion made to allow the library to return to being a member of the Wyoming Library Association. This motion failed 3-2, but it was tabled for the next meeting on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. in the library’s Wyoming Room. I am fairly confident that most of your readers who are professionals are members of their professional associations. Looking at the Campbell County employees, each department has a budget item to pay for professional association dues and attendance to the national convention for their employees. The library employees are the only ones who are not afforded this right. So far no substitute has been found for membership in the Wyoming Library Association.
