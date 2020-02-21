Regarding the article in the Feb. 5 News Record about students earning college degrees before their high school graduation, and I am so proud of these young adults for all their accomplishments. Each inch we can accomplish is great.
Incredibly, we did have “online” classes back in the 1960s, (on the fence line that is) but it was very hot outside and there were only three to choose from where I grew up, and you better have your water jug and leather gloves handy. One was “barbed wire 101” (for cattle and horses and such), and “digging post-holes correctly by hand-101 for the young,” and the other was “woven wire 101” (for hogs and sheep), all for beginners, and you better damn well hope you had your “learnin’ cap on” or it was going to be a very long day, because the guy that taught these “online” classes was my old man, and there were no gadgets for us to cling on to, like a cellphone or MP3 player, for they were not invented yet, and what we did had to be perfect!
