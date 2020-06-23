I was pretty saddened to read the opinion piece by Mr. Caffee in the June 16 newspaper. What is wrong with us?
The Pledge of Allegiance that everyone says with so much reverence while facing the American flag has these words in it “with liberty and justice for all.” Does that mean everyone, no matter what you believe politically or what color your skin is? Or does that mean only those who are members of the Trump cult? The Confederate flag is a flag that represents treason and losers. It does not represent America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.