In this world of uncertainty, fear and stress we are living in, let us all pause for a second and look at all the good that is happening around us and count our blessings.
I haven’t ever had so many warm fuzzies is such a short time span as I’ve had lately. Family, friends and neighbors caring about family, friends and neighbors, inspiring chalk art and messages on sidewalks, neighborhood parades, bear hunts, (which are fun for all ages), Dr. Agus, from CBS News, who is donating his time and efforts to answering questions people have about the coronavirus via text messages, and TruGreen, who sent their tree specialist out to look and advise me what was going on with my trees free of charge.
