Election season is upon us. Now is the time for platitude spouting purveyors of political putrescence to parade publicly. You will hear them all. No new taxes! Keep our guns! I’m for state’s rights!
The truth of the matter is that most candidates in Wyoming in the Republican ticket agree on pretty much everything. And just like everyone else, they have their opinions. What distinguishes a candidate who is full of opinions and platitudes from an effective senator is the ability to get the job done.
