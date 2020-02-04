So, we found out today that Rush Limbaugh has stage 4 lung cancer, and I pray for him.
He has around 13 million listeners each day and has been on the air since 1988, and no one else has had his insight, as he foretold almost every aspect of our future for decades, but was totally ignored by the liberal media for each one of these decades because he told the truth. Damn liberals really hate the truth, and the media is really liberal.
