To all the residents of Wyoming,
You are very fortunate to have a Patriot representing you, not all states are that fortunate. Liz Cheney is your representative, she is a Patriot, you should feel honored having such a great lady as your representative. She is doing a masterful job as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee. She is fearless in her presentations of the facts. Again, I say she IS a PATRIOT. REMEMBER THAT. The Jan. 6 committee is bringing out all the facts about who was responsible for the insurrection on Jan. 6, I know who was to blame for this atrocity, it is as plain as day, anyone who doesn't think that Donald Trump is not guilty of causing that riot and attack on our capital needs to get their heads examined. Trump has gotten away with breaking the law all his life, he is a master at LYING AND DENYING. He is a grown man acting like a spoiled BRAT. If you don't know that by now, I pity you. Liz Cheney is a PATRIOT. Trump doesn't know the meaning of the word.
