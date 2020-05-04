My name is Cheri Burkhardt. Myself and my partner Jim Gabrielown the Office Saloon.
I read the article published on the front page of the News Record. There are several statements that are not true. First there was not 50 people drinking in the parking lot. Yes, we did get two warnings for having people in the bar. They were in March. After we had been working all day a group of us had drinks in the bar. Some how we can work together all day but if we have a drink together it becomes a health risk. A deputy from the county sheriff's office informed us that no one could consume any alcohol anywhere on the premises. lt was at this time I first called the sheriffs office to get clarification on what is or is not a violation. The officer I spoke to told me to call the state health department as they did not have any clarification on the rules. I emailed the state health department for clarification. They said I had to talk to our local health officials. I then called Dr. Patel. I explained that we had an outdoor patio and asked if we could serve food and beverages there. Dr. Patel himself and another associate came to the bar, inspected the outdoor area. He spoke to our bartender and told her we were okay to serve outside. All is well for a week, then Dr Patel calls and says the county attorney told him, we had to close our outside. At this point Jim calls the sheriff department to find out what is going on. The deputy he spoke to told Jim that it was right in his computer that we were cleared to open our patio. He said that the county attorney had overstepped his bounds. Again, all's well for a couple weeks. I have conversations with Randy Bury at public health. He asks me to make an outline of whatever safety measure we will have in place. He has me bring these to the public health building. When we speak, he is thinking all this will be over by May 1st. No talk of health violations.
