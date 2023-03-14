Having attended several of the library board meetings, I am disgusted by the attempt to rob small children of their childhood and innocence and even their personal identity. The more disgusting affair is our elected representatives’ endless support for the Democrats’ new pro-pervert agenda. Tolerance is fine. Promoting mental illness is reprehensible. Especially to small children. They are accomplices to major crimes.
John Fisher
