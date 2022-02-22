Please contact all our Wyoming state senators and representatives and ask them to stop House Bill “HB0103 — Prohibit travel across private land for hunting purposes.” This bill goes complete against the “Unlawful Inclosures of Public Lands Act of 1885.”
The ranchers have the right to use the public lands for grazing if they have paid for a grazing lease. However, they do not have the right to block public use of the lands and this is what some ranchers are trying to do.
