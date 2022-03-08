I see pictures of Ukrainian young men and women with grenades strapped to their chests firing machine guns towards some people that are unrecognizable but are firing back. I see middle-aged and old people, men and women, doing the same. Then I see pictures of dead bodies strewn around, mostly with a Russian designation of some sort on them.
Then I see pictures and videos of truckers driving around the Beltway in Washington, D.C., with flags flying, their windows rolled up, the heat on in the cab, and cars with people trying to live a good life driving around going about their everyday lives.
Your ignorance you show while hiding in your little tunnel is amazing! We really don’t care about you opinions or lack of info on any topic! Go sit in your corner! [thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]
