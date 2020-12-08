I know this will bring lots of angst, however I must say this: I am glad that out in public Gillette folks are not wearing masks.
Growing up I learned we need these “germs” so we become immune to them. Now we get vaccines for flu, measles, mumps and now even chickenpox. I understand these childhood vaccinations, but I do not agree with vaccines for every virus that comes along. We need to build the immunities from having the virus. To build the immunity, we have to be exposed to it.
