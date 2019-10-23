I was so sorry to hear that the Senior Center Board of Directors has denied the seniors request to hire another activity coordinator.
For the past nine years, the seniors have been blessed to have two very caring people with the right personalities for this position. It gave the seniors pleasure to have this person be a part of their senior family. This person made them smile, laugh and happy.
