Celebrate National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 13-19, 2022 as Campbell County and the City of Gillette join Gov. Mark Gordon to honor the over 50 Nurse Practitioners who care for citizens of Campbell County. Nurse Practitioners assess, diagnose and treat emergency, acute and chronic conditions. Nurse Practitioners can order any needed testing and offer prescriptions and treatments. Nurse Practitioners excel at helping patients make healthier lifestyle choices.
Since 1965, Nurse Practitioners have been an honored profession in health care. Born out of need for access to care in rural America, Wyoming Nurse Practitioners enjoy full practice and global signature authority as they practice acute, adult, family, pediatric, women’s, gerontology and psychiatric care inside hospitals, emergency departments, in specialty and sub-specialties in the entire spectrum of healthcare. Nurse Practitioners are registered nurses who gain an advanced education at a masters or doctoral program, integrating medical knowledge to their holistic nursing background. Nurse Practitioners are certified by exam after completing degree requirements and clinical experiences and must be licensed by the State of Wyoming Board of Nursing after board certification(s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.