Another question for the Right-to-lifers and Republicans in general. Why is the life of an unborn fetus so important to you that you would strip a woman of the right to make her own family decisions yet the lives of 19 children and two teachers or ten elderly shoppers can be sacrificed so you can have the right to own a weapon of war?
The Second Amendment says “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This does not entitle you to own a weapon that was developed to use during war. The only reason these guns are on the street is to increase the profits of gun manufacturers because the sales of handguns and hunting rifles were not enough.
