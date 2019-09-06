Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.