Some may have read of the different escapades of my disappearing dumpster — diving into the ditch one day, running to the neighbor’s yard the next day, spiraling into the wind the next week or, like the Flying Dutchman, showing up in unlikely places like Moorcroft as if it rode there on the Gillette to Moorcroft high-speed rail Joe Biden is proposing to win the presidency.
Unfortunately, this incorrigible behavior exhibited by my dumpster over the years has led to its early demise. And yes, like poor old Joe, its wheels were falling off and its lid was totally cracked up and useless, as it has been flipped one too many times by the wind; or like Joe, by bribes, corruption and public opinion.
(1) comment
Troy Tyrell and Craig Gill are two of the nicest men on the planet. Best customer service EVER.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.