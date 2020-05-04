When I write a letter to the News-Record it is to compliment Gillette or a group in some way. Gillette has so many good things to offer and good caring people that live here I love sharing that. I have been following all the letters about Gillette Reproductive Health. I am so glad these letters have been in the News-Record so we can keep informed on this very important issue.
I hope everyone read Deborah D. Michaels, ESQ. letter to the Commissioners in Friday May 1st News-Record. It was so nice to see someone step up and know the legal view of what the Commissioners did. I applaud her and everyone else that has wrote in on the subject. Our Commissioners do a lot of good and they work hard for Campbell County. But this time, they need to step back and look how it would affect our community without GRH providing services to so many that are counting on them .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.