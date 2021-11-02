I agree with Diane Enzi’s letter about all the good things libraries do and that a library is essential to the community.
But that is not the problem in Gillette. Our local library allows smut in the teen and kid sections. The LGBT information and the explicit sexual material should be moved to the adult sections. That is all we were asking.
So you don't believe there are LGBTQ teenagers who should be allowed to learn about their sexual orientation and be able to accept who they are? Moving these books to any other place will accomplish nothing. Most teenagers know how to use the library computer to find any book they want and pick it off any shelf.
