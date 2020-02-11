After witnessing the totally disgraceful performance of the Democratic Party at the State of the Union address the other night, I have a few more “enlightening” epitaphs to contribute after I saw just how much our President Trump loves our troops and our law enforcement, and the great heroes and their incredible courage, like the Tuskegee airmen and our armed forces and the way they keep preserving and saving our country, and the great citizens that really believe in what he is doing, and just how much disdain the Democrats show for the very same.
It is far easier not to write the truth, than it is to write the truth, and that is exactly what I do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.