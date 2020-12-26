The past year has demonstrated just how dysfunctional we have become as a society. The total hypocrisy of the Republican Party is appalling. They have always said the most important thing is states’ rights, no federal interference in state government. Then first thing they do when their dear leader loses a legitimate, legal, fair election they immediately call foul on four states that worked hard to turn out voters and try to make it possible for people to vote safely during this pandemic. It is shameful! Thank God the Supreme Court did the right thing.
As far as the mask mandates go it is obvious that some people have no concept of individual sacrifice for the good of the whole. Think of where we would be if the American people had not sacrificed what they did during WWII. They wouldn’t need to worry about Socialism because we would be living under Fascism (which we could still see if people don’t come to their senses). This pandemic has brought out the best in America in some respects and also the worst in America. I just hope we can use the lessons learned to make our society better because if we don’t it will be unfortunate for all of us.
