Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.