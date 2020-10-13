Wyoming is a Republican majority state, while some would like to label it a “Trump State” and then act as though in fact Wyoming was not a state with a state government and also part of the United States but not a unique place for Trumpites as the only true Americans.
The reality is that Wyoming has conservative Republicans, and more liberal Democrats, which are not by Trumpite definition socialists. All are Wyoming residents and most of time share good and bad, as now in dealing with the COVID-19 situation.
